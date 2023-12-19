Bolt Increases Taxi Service Fares Across Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Bolt taxi company has increased the fare by 10 percent in Azerbaijan since yesterday, drivers of the company told Trend .

The drivers said that the fare increase applies to all types of orders.

Commenting on the issue, auto sector analyst Aslan Asadov mentioned that Bolt, like other companies offering aggregator services, has a single goal - to make money.

"In general, the activities of foreign taxi companies in our country have both negative and positive aspects. The positive aspects include the introduction of innovations and certain technological advantages. Negative aspects include driver fatigue, the absence of a signed employment contract, and a complaints bureau," noted Asadov.

The expert emphasized that the increase in taxi prices is not at all justified by comfort and quality.

"This is because taxi service companies did not import new cars into the country. The price hike by Bolt may fuel other companies to follow it. However, at present, there is no reason for price increases. On the contrary, taxi companies should maintain stable prices because the demand for these companies in the country is high," added the expert.

Earlier, in July this year, the minimum riding fare for Bolt was hiked to 2.5 manat ($1.47) from the previous price which ranged from 1 manat (59 cents) to 1.5 manat (88 cents).

Presently, Bolt's travel booking service is operational in seven Azerbaijani cities, including Baku, Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shamkir, Sumgait, and Shaki.

