Bolt Increases Taxi Service Fares Across Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Bolt taxi
company has increased the fare by 10 percent in Azerbaijan since
yesterday, drivers of the company told Trend .
The drivers said that the fare increase applies to all types of
orders.
Commenting on the issue, auto sector analyst Aslan Asadov
mentioned that Bolt, like other companies offering aggregator
services, has a single goal - to make money.
"In general, the activities of foreign taxi companies in our
country have both negative and positive aspects. The positive
aspects include the introduction of innovations and certain
technological advantages. Negative aspects include driver fatigue,
the absence of a signed employment contract, and a complaints
bureau," noted Asadov.
The expert emphasized that the increase in taxi prices is not at
all justified by comfort and quality.
"This is because taxi service companies did not import new cars
into the country. The price hike by Bolt may fuel other companies
to follow it. However, at present, there is no reason for price
increases. On the contrary, taxi companies should maintain stable
prices because the demand for these companies in the country is
high," added the expert.
Earlier, in July this year, the minimum riding fare for Bolt was
hiked to 2.5 manat ($1.47) from the previous price which ranged
from 1 manat (59 cents) to 1.5 manat (88 cents).
Presently, Bolt's travel booking service is operational in seven
Azerbaijani cities, including Baku, Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala,
Shamkir, Sumgait, and Shaki.
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107624610
