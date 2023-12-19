RACA Campaign Raises Over Qr200m For Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA)-organized fundraising campaign 'Palestine Duty Relief' amassed over QR200m (QR200,048,750) for those affected by the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, donated QR100m to the 'Palestine Duty' campaign.



Moderate temperature, partly cloudy weather expected today Darb Al Saai activities extended until weekend

Read Also

Other donations also came from Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) (QR1), BARWA Real Estate (QR1m), and Ooredoo (QR1m) as well as other organizations and individuals.

Director of PR at Ooredoo Sabah Al Kuwari, who called into the programme, said that Ooredoo would also extend its initiative which allows Ooredoo users to make phone calls to Palestine free of charge.

Held on Qatar National Day and broadcast on Qatar TV, the campaign received donations from all segments of Qatari society, be it monetary or in-kind donations.

The campaign was held in harmony with the position of Qatar in support of the Palestinian people, to provide relief to the Gaza Strip aggression victims, particularly the wounded, orphans, widows, children, elderly, and pregnant women.

The Acting Secretary General of the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi highlighted the day one efforts QRCS had undertaken to transport aid to people in Gaza.

He explained that the efforts were first concerned with evaluating the situation through information supplied through the QRCS office in Gaza in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Then QRCS would focus its attention on supplying hospitals in Gaza with medical supplies.

Qatari Air Force planes were then used to send what now stands at a total of 1,464 tonnes of aid to Al Arish in Egypt, which would then be transported into Gaza.

However, due to the inability to go over a plane's weight limit, Al Emadi explained then that they also resorted to purchasing directly from the Egyptian market in order to fill the aid trucks in Egypt and send them directly into Gaza.

On that note, Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim announced that a relief ship capable of carrying over 30 cargo planes' worth or relief material would be sent from Doha to Gaza.

It will carry a wide range of vital relief materials to meet the health, food, and shelter needs of affected people.

Many Qatari citizens and residents donated to the campaign. Qatar TV hosts noted that many“non-Arab residents” had also donated greatly to the campaign's collection points located in Katara Cultural Village, Souq Waqif, and Darb Al Saai.

A World Food Program survey revealed that nine out of ten families in some areas in Gaza have spent an entire day and night without food at all, and that as many as 90% of families were unable to eat anything for up to 10 days in a month.