(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of Russian Shtorm-Z units are highly likely being returned to combat duties with unhealed wounds, and even after limb amputations.

The UK Ministry of Defence said this in an intelligence update posted on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

According to the UK intelligence, this follows credible reports that members of Shtorm-Z, Donetsk militias, and Wagner Group have frequently received minimal or no treatment.

It is likely that convict recruits - who make up a large proportion of Shtorm-Z units - are especially liable to receive poor treatment. One reason is that prisoners often lack the paperwork required to access military hospitals, the UK intelligence said.

SRGs most active in Sumy region – Border Guard Service spo

“Whilst reducing pressure on an overburdened military medical system, the lack of proper in-theatre medical attention will transfer the administrative and medical burden back to troops' home units,” the report says.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022, to December 18, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 347,160 Russian invaders, including 1,090 occupiers in the past day alone.