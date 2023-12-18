STEP CONFERENCE ELEVATES ITS POSITION AS A LEADING KNOWLEDGE SHARING PLATFORM WITH THE INTRODUCTION OF NEW AI TRACK

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai's premier tech festival, Step Conference, is gearing up for its 12th edition on the 21st and 22nd of February 2024 at Dubai Internet City, part of TECOM Group PJSC and the region's leading technology hub. Over the past 12 years, Step Conference has hosted thousands of startups from 58 countries, of which 28.5% collectively achieved over $800 million in funding. In 2024, the event will welcome 500 startups participating in over 500 curated meetings with more than 150 venture capital firms, with access to funds worth $8.2 billion. A staggering 8,000 international attendees will convene in just two days as Step Conference continues to amplify Dubai's presence on the global tech stage.

Organised in strategic partnership with Dubai Internet City, Step Conference 2024 is set to unveil a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) track in line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to transform the country into the world leader in AI. The AI track will feature field experts delving into the potential and challenges of the transformative technology, covering the following:



Artificial General Intelligence (AGI): Examining the potential, ethics, safety, and societal impact of AGI in the quest to achieve human-level intelligence in machines.

Regulatory Frameworks for AI: Exploring how governments and international organisations are collaborating to develop policies that encourage innovation while addressing concerns related to data privacy, bias, transparency, and responsibility.

Large Language Models (LLMs): Investigating AI's language generation capabilities, methods for bias mitigation, and its role in shaping communication and content.

Co-pilot Systems: AI-driven tools that assist founders, individuals, and businesses in various tasks, ranging from code writing to content generation, sparking debates on automation, creativity, and dependency. Deep Learning: Delving into neural networks, their applications in AI, model architectures, training techniques, and their impact on various industries.

Dubai Internet City, which has been a major contributor to Dubai's digital transformation for over two decades, will host the 12th edition as it continues its longstanding partnership with Step Conference, which is anticipated to be the most dynamic edition yet.

“The versatile applications of AI are serving as a catalyst for talented individuals and organisations to unlock unprecedented levels of productivity and innovation,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City.

“In line with the futuristic vision of Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', we will continue to enable and empower Dubai Internet City's ecosystem for a more efficient, innovative, and interconnected world. Our continued partnership with Step Conference underscores our mutual dedication to fortifying the entrepreneurial landscape and driving technological evolution in Dubai and beyond.”

In its pioneering agenda, Step Conference 2024 presents a stellar lineup of speakers across other tracks such as Start, Digital, Fintech, Earth, and Wellness. Esteemed industry leaders, including Amjad Masad (CEO of Replit), Mario Nawfal (CEO of IBC Group and Host of one of X's largest spaces), Zuby Udezue (Rapper and Creative Entrepreneur), and Dr. Susan Graham (CEO of Dendra Systems), will share insights and lead vital conversations.

“I see Step Conference 2024 as a significant moment, serving as a testament to the UAE's steadfast commitment to advancing AI innovation responsibly. Thoughtful discussions about AI are not just steps, but crucial strides toward a groundbreaking future that benefits the world,” commented Mehdi Ghissassi, Director of Product Management at Google DeepMind and guest speaker at Step Conference 2024.

For startups, Step Conference 2024 is the stage to shine. A noteworthy addition this year is the Founder's Circle, tailored for startup founders in pursuit of expert guidance. The dedicated startup package includes a branded booth for product showcasing, exclusive access to investor meetings, and comprehensive conference coverage, including workshops and satellite events. The conference offers a distinctive opportunity to turn ideas into action and collaborations into success stories, solidifying its position as a catalyst for the growth of technology and entrepreneurship in the Middle East and beyond.

Ray Dargham, CEO of Step, expressed,“It's clear: The tech world is rapidly evolving into the AI world, and as a tech conference, we are adapting to become an AI conference. AI is not just a passing trend; it's a permanent fixture in our future. That's why we're introducing the AI track, positioned at the forefront of Step Conference.”

Step Conference 2024 is poised to be a pivotal occasion, offering a melting pot of ideas and opportunities. Whether you're a startup founder, an industry expert, or a tech enthusiast, Step Conference 2024 is an event not to be missed.

Super Early Bird Tickets Now Available:

Super Early Bird Tickets are now available, allowing you to save $150 on your ticket purchase. This limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity to secure your spot at Step Conference 2024 and experience the future of innovation firsthand.

Tickets to the event can be secured here, while startups can submit their application here.

Stay tuned for exciting updates as Step Conference 2024 draws closer. Learn more here and follow Step Conference on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube to stay in the loop.

About Step Conference:

Step Conference is Dubai's largest tech festival, held annually within the city's innovation and technology hub, Dubai Internet City. It marks the convergence of innovation, knowledge, and unique opportunities, uniting over 8,000 attendees, 400 pioneering startups, and hosting more than 250 influential speakers.

The monumental event serves as a nexus for entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and curious minds, fostering connections and collaborations in the ever-evolving domains of tech and entrepreneurship. Showcasing six dedicated tracks spanning various industries and an esteemed roster of experts, Step Conference consistently provides an unrivalled experience each year, inviting exploration into the future of innovation.

About TECOM Group PJSC:

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai's status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses and land – to over 10,800 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts' community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform,“axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the“GoFreelance” package serves freelance talents.