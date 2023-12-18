Terrorist Attack In Zakarpattia: 19 Victims In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the terrorist attack in Keretsky in the Zakarpattia region, two dozen people are still in hospital, three of them in serious condition.

Anatoliy Pshenichny, director of the health department of the Zakarpattia Regional Administration, said this, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"After the explosion, 23 people sought medical care in health care facilities. Today, 19 people are in Svalyava hospital, several of them are being transported to specialized medical institutions for specialized care," said Pshenichny.

According to him, three people are still in stable serious condition. Among them is the bomber. Four victims will be discharged today.

"I want to thank the medics who worked extremely professionally. As a result, as of today we have one victim of the terrorist attack - a man died in the hospital. Unfortunately, due to a large loss of blood (up to 40-45%), irreversible changes in his body began, and he could not be saved," informed Pshenichny.

He also noted that there was a doctor at the Keretsky village council session who provided first aid - these actions helped save many lives.

According to the type of injuries, all the victims were diagnosed with acubarotraumas and fragmentary injuries of the upper and lower limbs and body. Seven people had vascular injuries, all of whom were operated on within the first two hours.

As reported, on December 15, in the village of Keretsky, in the Khust district, during a meeting of the village council, one of the deputies threw three grenades on the floor of the hall, which immediately detonated.

According to updated data, 23 people, including the suspect, were injured by the grenades. These are 16 men and seven women aged 28 to 68.

On December 15, they were hospitalized in several medical institutions of the region with injuries of varying severity. Most of them were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds. On December 16, one of the men died in hospital from his injuries.

The bomber was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine (terrorist attack). The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zakarpattia region.