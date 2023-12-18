Seychelles: President Wavel Ramkalawan Sent A Message Of Condolence To His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, on behalf of the Government and the people of Seychelles, has extended his heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new Emir of the State of Kuwait, following the passing away of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of the State of Kuwait, on 16th

December 2023.

In his message, President Ramkalawan stated:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of your dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, the late Emir of the State of Kuwait.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Seychelles and on my own behalf, I would like to extend to Your Highness, the Royal family, the Government and the people of the State of Kuwait my deepest condolences.

During his reign, the late Emir championed just and noble causes. To his people, he represented unity and stability, and he was committed to the welfare of his people. He was also a visionary leader who was revered worldwide for the promotion of peace and stability.”

“In Seychelles, His Highness will be fondly remembered for also enhancing the relationship and bonds of friendship between our two countries. Today we honour his legacy and mourn his loss alongside the Royal family and the Kuwaiti people.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.