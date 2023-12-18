Al-Sisi Wins 3Rd Presidential Term: We Will Build Our 'New Republic'

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has said the Egyptians' voting in the presidential elections was a message of rejection of the inhuman war on the eastern borders of Egypt, not just a choice of a new president.

In a speech after his victory in the 2024 presidential elections, he praised the effective participation of various segments of Egyptian society in the electoral process, which showed the unity of the Egyptian government and people.

He thanked all the Egyptians who took part in this important event amid the current circumstances and challenges, especially the ongoing war on the eastern borders, which he said they were trying to stop.

Al-Sisi said the Egyptian state faced a set of challenges at all levels, mainly the war on the eastern borders, which required mobilizing all efforts to prevent it from continuing and threatening Egyptian national security and the Palestinian cause.

He paid tribute to all the competing candidates for their excellent work and high-class political performance, which he said paved the way for a vibrant and diverse political scene.

He promised Egyptians that he would do everything possible to build the new republic based on a common vision for a democratic state that respects the Constitution and the law and moves steadily towards modernity and development based on science and technology.

He stressed that Egyptian women, as usual, were the voice of the national conscience, expressing the steadfastness and resilience of the nation. He added that workers and farmers in Egypt were also a model of awareness and will.

The National Election Commission (NEC), headed by advisor Hazem Badawi, announced on Monday that Al-Sisi was elected as president for a new term with 39,702,451 votes, or 89.6% of the total votes cast.

The other candidates were Hazem Omar, who received 1,986,352 votes (4.5%), Mohamed Farid Zahran, who received 1,776,952 votes (4%), and Abdel Sanad Yamama, who received 822,606 votes (1.9%).