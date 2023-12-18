The Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment, Power“EN-ME” Grant Awards $46K In Funds To WOC Filmmakers During The Holidays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ericka Nicole Malone, president of Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment (ENME)

Award winning producer/director, Ericka Nicole Malone supports female filmmakers of color with $46K in grant funding to supplement production costs.

- Ericka Nicole Malone

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ericka Nicole Malone, president of Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment (ENME), announces the winners of the Power“EN-ME” Grant initiative, launched in October 2023. The $41K grant was created to support female filmmakers who tell stories about women, especially women of color and accelerate racial, gender, and cultural diversity in creative spaces. The initiative opens the doors for multicultural experiences to be shared through filmmaking, while emphasizing gender equality both in front of the camera and behind. To enhance the experience, winners were contacted directly by Ericka Nicole Malone to encourage their filmmaking dreams, and offer words of wisdom.

Ericka Nicole Malone is an award-winning producer, director, and writer with over 20 years of experience working in the entertainment industry. She has witnessed firsthand the systematic bias and inequality faced by women of color in Hollywood, and for this reason her company ENME has awarded over $75K in grant funding to filmmakers of color in 2023.

“Telling our stories and navigating who works behind the camera below and above the line is a way as women we can effect change in this business. We know when a woman of color creates a project there is a higher percentage of speaking parts for multicultural characters who are women,” said Malone.“Changing statistics such as black women receiving less than .5% of venture capital funding is a priority for ENME, and the providing opportunities through the Power“EN-ME” Grant is my way of contributing to that change,” she continued.

The grant funds will be awarded to 13 women or non-binary creatives of color; seven, $5K grant winners and six, $1K honoree mentions. In addition, awardees will receive a 30-minute one-on-one tactical session with Ericka.

List of Grant Winners:

1."Carte" by Rhym Guisse, ($5k grant)

2.“Lowest places, lost times” by Bridgett Stephens (5k grant)

3.“The Lost League” by Lydia Peterson (5k grant)

4.“Aging Out of Care Akilah's Story” by Pamela Anderson (5k grant)

5.“Disconnect” by Dionne Wynn (5k grant)

6.“LA The Musical” by Maya Lott (5k grant)

7.“Closure” by Danielle Ward (5k grant)

8.“Just Us“ by Chasity Singletary (5k grant)

9.“Hiding Spot” by Edrei Hutson ($1000 honorable mention)

10.“Black Agency” by Caralene Robinson ($1,000) honorable mention

11.“Against Nature” by Stephanie Soto ($1,000) honorable mention

12.“Pastor” by Raquel Thomas ($1,000) honorable mention

13.“Spare Parts” by Kelli Loghtfoot ($1,000) honorable mention

14.“Lovelock” by Keisha Brown ($1,000) honorable mention

About Ericka Nicole Malone

Ericka Nicole Malone is an award-winning filmmaker, businesswoman, and writer who is building her own brand of entertainment in Hollywood. A recent winner of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Creative, Motion Picture, Ericka is enjoying the success of her most recent film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story. The film was nominated for 3 NAACP Image Awards and garnered 0ver 30 award wins and nominations during its film festival run including a win for Best Diaspora Feature at the African Movie Academy Award (AMMA). Remember Me is currently available on the Hulu streaming service.

Early in her career she understood the obstacles faced by female filmmakers, and women of color, so she chose to bet on herself and create an entertainment company that tells stories that speak to the Black experience in her own unique voice. Not only was she conscious of the lack of female creatives, but also the margin of people of color behind the scenes; for this reason, her productions are staffed with a diverse group of skilled individuals.

A multifaceted businesswoman, Ericka is co-owner of The MCR Group, a healthcare consulting firm and continues to oversee the business of Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment, with business partner Phillip Robinson.

To learn more about Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment, the ENME Power“EN-ME” Grant, or to schedule an interview or speaking engagement with Ericka Nicole Malone, visit erickanicolemalone or contact Amy Malone, Girl in Charge Public Relations.

Girl in Charge Public Relations is a black female owned full-service communications firm that provides publicity, public relations, talent coordination, and brand management for high profile individuals and organizations.

