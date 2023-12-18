HEISHA Unveils T200 Dual Drone Charging Solution With Battery-Swapping System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

package swapping solution for cargo drone

VTOL drone charging solution

T200 comes equipped with an advanced battery-swapping system, marking an unprecedented breakthrough in the drone industry.

- Mr. Lin, CEO of HEISHA

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG / 广东, 中国, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- HEISHA, a pioneer in drone dock technology provider, has announced the release of a groundbreaking dual drone charging solution on December 15, 2023. This new product, named the T200, comes equipped with an advanced battery-swapping system, marking an unprecedented breakthrough in the drone industry. The T200 is set to significantly enhance operational efficiency for drone missions and reduce the risk of mission interruptions due to system failures.

Other HEISHA drone charging docks require a minimum of 40 minutes to fully charge a DJI Mavic3. In contrast, the T200, accomplishes the same task in about 2 minutes. This remarkable time-saving feature not only enables swift response to urgent missions but also reduces the risk of mission interruptions caused by system malfunctions during 24x7 operations.

Potential to be explored

The T200 is a widely compatible drone charging solution, comprising a drone charging board and a drone battery-swapping system . It is customizable to accommodate 2s-14s LiPo drones, demonstrating its versatility across various drone models. The application potential of the T200 extends beyond multi-rotor drones to include cargo drones and Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) drones.

For cargo drones, a tailored package-swapping solution can be customized, utilizing a flexible robotic arm to seamlessly swap payload, battery, and packages. Additionally, large VTOL drones can undergo recharging or battery swapping on the T200's charging board.

With its diverse and powerful swapping mechanisms, the T200 drone battery-swapping solution finds applications in various sectors. This includes popular multi-rotor drones used in inspections, mapping, and survey fields, addressing the growing demands for cargo drones and VTOL drones in the logistics industry, and handling complex search and rescue missions requiring multiple drone payloads.

The launch of HEISHA's T200 dual drone charging solution underscores the company's leadership in technological innovation, injecting fresh vitality into the future development of the drone industry. As drone dock technology continues to advance, HEISHA remains committed to developing efficient and reliable solutions to meet the evolving global demand for drone applications.

About HEISHA

Shenzhen HEISHA Technology is a source manufacturer of drone docks. Its standard product center is based on mass production, a short delivery cycle, and extremely competitive price advantages, and is steadily gaining ground in the industry.

At the same time, HEISHA Technology's innovation center is famous in the industry for its most comprehensive, professional, and leading technology. Products include large container-type drone docks, fire-fighting drone stations, car rooftop and vehicle-mounted drone docks, multi-floor drone/robot docking mansions, as well as smart landing gears, simplified linking software, etc.

James Penn

email us here

Heisha Technology

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube