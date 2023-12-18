UCB Appoints Blackboard Strategies As Communication Partner

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB), a leading commercial bank of the country, appointed Blackboard Strategies, a concern of Asiatic 3Sixty, as its strategic communication partner. To this effect, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two organisations at the bank's corporate office in the capital on December 14.

The move is part of efforts to strengthen UCB's brand presence and reputation in the market through effective and meaningful brand communication with the help of Blackboard Strategies, said a release.

Under the MoU, Blackboard Strategies will oversee the entire brand portfolio of UCB. Blackboard Strategies will provide the bank with end-to-end brand communication solutions through several communication strategies like reputation and public perception management tactics, in line with UCB's goals.

The MoU was signed by Abul Kalam Azad, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs, UCB and Ikram Mayeen Choudhury, Managing Director, Blackboard Strategies on behalf of their respective organisations.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director, UCB; Ishtiaque Hossain, Executive Director and Hussain Shahrier, Senior Director, Business Development and Reputation Management, Blackboard Strategies were also present at the signing ceremony, among other high officials from both organisations.

It may be mentioned here that United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) was established in mid-1983, making it one of the oldest-largest commercial banks of the country. On the other hand, Blackboard Strategies is a leading communication agency of Bangladesh, focusing on reputation management through end-to-end communication solutions including content integration across traditional and digital platforms, said a release.

