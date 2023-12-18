Russians Have Enough Drones To Attack Ukraine Every Day Ukrainian Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is stockpiling certain weapons systems for strikes against Ukraine and has enough drones to attack the country every day.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"It is not that easy to find out their plans, but we understand that the enemy is stockpiling certain means. I mean cruise missiles, particularly ballistic missiles, I mean Iskander M missiles. After all, this is not the first time that we have experienced such things that have happened recently. Now, closer to the cold season, the enemy began to use air-based missiles, particularly Kh-101s and Kh-555s. We have already seen Iskanders and S-400 missiles, which were used in the attacks on Kyiv. They now have enough drones to attack Ukraine every day from different directions," Ihnat said, commenting on whether the Russians are preparing for massive strikes.

He said that Ukrainian aircraft launch regular strikes on enemy positions, but the use of American F-16 aircraft would increase their effectiveness by many times.

"We are talking about Su-25 attack aircraft, which hit the invaders with unguided air missiles. Together with helicopters of the army aviation, because the army aviation of the Ground Forces also works on the front line every day, this is also an air strike with unguided air missiles against the occupiers. Of course, [Ukrainian] Air Force fighter jets MiG-29 and Su-27 strike with HARM anti-radar missiles practically every day. Thus, you sometimes see that some air defense equipment has been destroyed, it can be a radar or a system," Ihnat said.

At the same time, he noted that the use of Western equipment instead of Soviet equipment would have increased the effectiveness of destroying the enemy by many times.

"We would like to use Western weapons adapted to Soviet equipment from American aircraft. The effectiveness will increase by many times from its use from F-16 aircraft," Ihnat said.