Array Of Offers Rolled Out For QND

Doha, Qatar: Several companies have lined up special offers to mark the Qatar National Day (QND) which is a significant moment in the country's illustrious history, a celebration of its rich heritage, identity, and remarkable journey towards progress and prosperity.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) has launched an exclusive campaign for its QNB First Members on the occasion of Qatar National Day. During the campaign, running from December 14 to 23, 2023 and QNB First Members will enjoy an exclusive discount of up to 50 percent from participating lifestyle partners including hotels, restaurants, health and beauty, shopping and much more across Doha.

QNB First, a premium banking segment, provides its members with attractive products and services, and exceptional lifestyle benefits, through this type of distinguished campaigns, to suit their high living standards.



Also on this occasion, Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) announced the launch of the“best finance offer” which includes various types of financing such as real estate financing with competitive profit rate and a chance to win a grand prize, an upscale residential apartment in Lusail City.

Through this offer, QIIB aims to commemorate the National Day, which is greatly valued by Qatari citizens and residents and to provide the best benefits and rewards to its customers in appreciation for their loyalty and meet their requirements and aspirations.

The new offer allows QIIB or customers of other banks who want to transfer their salaries and obligations to QIIB, to receive a personal finance, vehicle finance and real estate finance at a competitive profit rate starting at 6% (average flat profit rate 3.29%), with a grace period of up to 12 months for Qataris and 3 months for residents.



The offer is valid from December 1 to December 31, 2023.

On the other hand, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the launch of a new finance campaign for new and existing customers. This campaign offers attractive finance packages and lower monthly payments for those applying for new personal and Auto finance or transferring current liabilities from other banks to QIB.

The campaign, scheduled to run until the end of the year, will offer customers seeking new financing or looking to transfer their finances to QIB a reduced rate starting from 4.99 percent

On its social media account, Dukhan Bank stated“On the occasion of Qatar National Day, use Dukhan Bank's eco-friendly, limited edition prepaid card and get 18% discount on selected merchants across Qatar. This offer is valid until 4 January 2024.”

In commemoration of QND, Doha Festival City, invites the community to join in a simple yet meaningful observance. This year under the theme“Proud to Belong” the focus is on extending gratitude to the community and embracing the spirit of Qatar's rich cultural heritage.