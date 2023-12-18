               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sri Lanka's Kilmisha Wins Zee Tamil's 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' Little Champs Season 3


12/18/2023 4:18:21 AM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 18 (NewsWire) – The grand finale of Indian TV channel Zee Tamil's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Season 3 concluded with Kilmisha Yaazhisai from Jaffna, Sri Lanka, emerging as the winner.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a popular singing show in the Tamil Television Industry with a dedicated fan base.

