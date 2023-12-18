Sri Lanka's Kilmisha Wins Zee Tamil's 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' Little Champs Season 3

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 18 (NewsWire) – The grand finale of Indian TV channel Zee Tamil's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Season 3 concluded with Kilmisha Yaazhisai from Jaffna, Sri Lanka, emerging as the winner.
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a popular singing show in the Tamil Television Industry with a dedicated fan base.
For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN18122023000191011043ID1107615936
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.