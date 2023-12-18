PM Modi Unveils Surat Diamond Bourse, To Offer 1.5 Lakh New Jobs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 18 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Diamond Bourse in Surat which will have various facilities like international banking, safe vaults, jewellery mall etc.

It has the potential to create about 150,000 new jobs and is constructed in 6.7 million square feet which will be the largest office space in the world.

During his visit to Gujarat, he also inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat Airport, which can handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers.

“Surat Diamond Bourse will now come to the fore along with India's pride during discussions about diamond bourses in the world," he said while inaugurating the exchange.



“Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the abilities of Indian designs, designers, materials and concepts. This building is a symbol of New India's capabilities and resolutions," he added.

A global centre for trading rough and polished diamonds and jewellery, Surat Diamond Bourse will also house a state-of-the-art Customs Clearance House for import and export.

He said the government is working on measures like declaring the gem and jewellery sector as a focus area for export promotion, encouraging patented design, diversifying export products, collaborating for better technology, and promoting lab-grown or green diamonds..

