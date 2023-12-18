Number Of Taxi Rides In Baku Decreases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The number of taxi rides in Baku has decreased by about 14 percent, said Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov, Trend reports.

Hummatov said this during the presentation of "Mobility Transformation Program" in Azerbaijan.

"As a result of reforms implemented, the number of taxi rides in Baku has decreased by about 14 percent. The average range of trips has increased from 8.5 km to 10 km by reducing short-distance trips. The number of daily transportation by buses increased by 100,000 and reached 1.6 million," he said.

According to Hummatov, taxi drivers were involved in training to improve their service level to the public.

"To date, more than 14,000 drivers have applied for the training conducted at the AYNA Training and Education Center. More than 11,000 of them have participated in the training. But this is not a complete solution to the problem. Early next year, technical requirements will be applied to the vehicles used as taxi. Currently, the approval of the requirements is in the final stage," he added.

Will be updated