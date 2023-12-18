Number Of Taxi Rides In Baku Decreases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The number of
taxi rides in Baku has decreased by about 14 percent, said Deputy
Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov, Trend reports.
Hummatov said this during the presentation of "Mobility
Transformation Program" in Azerbaijan.
"As a result of reforms implemented, the number of taxi rides in
Baku has decreased by about 14 percent. The average range of trips
has increased from 8.5 km to 10 km by reducing short-distance
trips. The number of daily transportation by buses increased by
100,000 and reached 1.6 million," he said.
According to Hummatov, taxi drivers were involved in training to
improve their service level to the public.
"To date, more than 14,000 drivers have applied for the training
conducted at the AYNA Training and Education Center. More than
11,000 of them have participated in the training. But this is not a
complete solution to the problem. Early next year, technical
requirements will be applied to the vehicles used as taxi.
Currently, the approval of the requirements is in the final stage,"
he added.
