Still Too Early To Write Off Myanmar's Junta

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In late October, an alliance of three ethnic armed organizations (EAO) launched a major offensive against Myanmar's military regime in the north of the country.

Soon afterward, other EAOs and militia groups, including members of the opposition People's Defense Forces (PDFs), took advantage of the regime's troubles by opening new fronts in western, eastern and southern Myanmar.

To the surprise of many, the junta's armed forces (or Tatmadaw) suffered a series of major defeats. According to unconfirmed news reports, at least four military bases, up to 300 smaller outposts and several major towns fell to the insurgents.

Important trade and communications links to China and India were cut. Large quantities of arms and ammunition, including some heavy weapons, were captured.

As

Richard Horsey has written , these victories constituted“the biggest battlefield challenge to the military since the February 2021 coup.” Indeed, they may be the most significant setbacks to a central government in Myanmar since independence in 1948. As a result, there has been a strategic shift in the civil war and the balance of power in the country.

Inevitably, perhaps, these developments prompted a rash of stories in the news media and online, trumpeting the insurgents' successes. Myanmar was said to be“at a tipping point .” Pundits, journalists and activists claimed that the junta was“mortally wounded“,“in a death spiral ,” and even“on the brink of collapse .”

There were also some statements to the effect that the junta had lost control of the country, which was“on the verge of disintegration .” The Council on Foreign Relations called on the US government to prepare for the end of the Myanmar Army, which one analyst predicted would“collapse in waves across the country .”

Other commentators pointed to recent cabinet reshuffles in Naypyidaw, the rotation of senior Tatmadaw positions and the arrest of a few corrupt generals, to describe a military regime that was“desperate” and facing crippling internal divisions. The Washington Post warned that the US“should prepare for its collapse .”