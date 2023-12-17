A Treatment Option For Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Patients With BRAFV600E Mutation In Singapore

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SUMMARY OF KEY POINTS







BRAFTOVI in combination with cetuximab has been included on MOH CDL, for patients with BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer who have received prior systemic therapy. Singaporeans & Permanent Residents can claim using MediShield Life and withdraw from MediSave from their CPF accounts.

(C) Pierre Fabre

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 - Pierre Fabre Singapore receives approval from the Ministry of Health ("MOH"), Singapore, for the listing of BRAFTOVI on the Cancer Drug List ("CDL").1An approved therapeutic product registered with Health Sciences Authority,2 BRAFTOVI, in combination with cetuximab, has been indicated in CDL as a treatment for adult patients with BRAFV600E-mutant1 metastatic colorectal cancer ("mCRC"). These patients must have had prior systemic therapy.1BRAF mutations are estimated to occur in approximately 8–12% of patients with mCRC, and V600E is the most common mutation.3-11 Patients with mCRC who have BRAFV600E-mutant tumours generally have a poor prognosis and therefore represent an unmet medical need.12 Currently, there are no other approved targeted treatments in Singapore specifically indicated for this patient population.1BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) is an oral small-molecule BRAF kinase inhibitor that targets a key enzyme in the MAPK signalling pathway (RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK). Inappropriate activation of proteins in this pathway has been shown to occur in many cancers, including melanoma and colorectal cancer.The BRAFTOVI and cetuximab combination regimen represents an option to treat BRAFV600E-mutant mCRC patients after prior systemic therapy. According to the Phase 3 BEACON CRC trial, a randomised Phase 3 trial designed to investigate a BRAF combination targeted therapy in BRAFV600E-mutant mCRC, BRAFTOVI in combination with cetuximab significantly improved overall survival in patients with BRAFV600E-mutant mCRC and reduced the risk of death by 40%.13The Phase 3 BEACON CRC trial demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile with no unexpected toxicities in the trial. The most common adverse drug reactions (>25%), observed in the BEACON CRC trial, were fatigue, nausea, diarrhoea, dermatitis acneiform, abdominal pain, arthralgia/musculoskeletal pain, decreased appetite, rash and vomiting.2, 13In Singapore, there are no other approved targeted treatments specifically indicated for this mCRC BRAFV600E-mutant patient population.1 Such patients who are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents can claim MediShield Life of up to SGD1,800 per month, and withdraw from MediSave of up to SGD600 per month from their Central Provident Fund ("CPF") accounts.1"The approval of BRAFTOVI for its indication in Singapore reflects our long-term commitment to advancing care for patients living with difficult-to-treat cancers," said Mr. Jairo Pardey, General Manager, Pierre Fabre Singapore. Globally in 2018, approximately 881,000 deaths were attributed to colorectal cancer.16 Every year more than 450,000 people in Europe are diagnosed with colorectal cancer and approximately 230,000 will die of their disease. 17 BRAF mutations are estimated to occur in approximately 8-12% of patients with mCRC and represent a poor prognosis for these patients.3-11 The V600E mutation is the most common BRAF mutation and the risk of mortality in CRC patients with the BRAFV600E mutation is more than two times higher than for those with wild-type BRAF.17-19BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) is an oral small-molecule BRAF kinase inhibitor that targets a key enzyme in the MAPK signalling pathway (RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK). Inappropriate activation of proteins in this pathway has been shown to occur in many cancers, including melanoma, colorectal cancer and others.BEACON CRC is a randomised, open-label, global Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) +/- MEKTOVI® (binimetinib) in combination with cetuximab in patients with BRAFV600E-mutant mCRC whose disease has progressed after one or two prior regimens. BEACON CRC is a Phase 3 trial designed to test a BRAF combination targeted therapy in BRAFV600E-mutant mCRC. A total of 665 patients were randomised 1:1:1 to one of the following treatment arms:BRAFTOVI 300 mg orally once daily in combination with cetuximab (BRAFTOVI/cetuximab arm)BRAFTOVI 300 mg orally once daily in combination with cetuximab and binimetinibIrinotecan with cetuximab or FOLFIRI with cetuximab (control arm)The study was amended to include an interim analysis of endpoints, including ORR. The primary OS endpoint is a comparison of BRAFTOVI + binimetinib in combination with cetuximab with the control arm. Key secondary endpoints assess the efficacy (OS) of BRAFTOVI in combination with cetuximab and BRAFTOVI + binimetinib in combination with cetuximab, in comparison with the control arm respectively. Other secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, duration of response, safety and tolerability.The trial was conducted at over 200 investigational sites in North America, South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The BEACON CRC trial was conducted with support from Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pierre Fabre Laboratories, Pfizer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (support is for sites outside of North America).About Pierre Fabre Laboratories Pierre Fabre Laboratories is a French medical and beauty care company with four decades of experience in innovation, development, manufacturing, and commercialisation in oncology. The company dedicated about 80% of its R&D spendings to oncology in 2022 and has recently declared targeted therapies as its main R&D priority. Its current commercial portfolio in oncology covers colorectal, breast and lung cancers, melanoma, haematology, and pre-cancerous skin conditions like actinic keratosis.In 2022, Pierre Fabre Laboratories posted 2.7 billion euros in revenues, 69% of which came from international sales in 120 countries. Established in the South-West of France since its creation in 1962, the Group manufactures over 90% of its products in France and employs some 9,600 people worldwide. The company is 86%-owned by the Pierre Fabre Foundation, a government-recognized public-interest foundation, and secondarily by its own employees through an international employee stock ownership plan. Pierre Fabre Laboratories' sustainability policy has been assessed by the independent AFNOR Certification body at the "Exemplary" level of its CSR label (ISO 26 000 standard for sustainable development).Further information about Pierre Fabre Laboratories can be found at , @PierreFabre.