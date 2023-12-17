Pakistan Strongly Condemned Terrorist Attack In Iran

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan, yesterday, strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Iran's south-eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, that killed 11 Iranian policemen and injured several others.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Iran ... We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement.

Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the government and the people of Iran in the tragedy, the statement added.

The foreign ministry said that, terrorism is a threat to regional, as well as, global peace and security, and it needs to be confronted by all means, including through bilateral and regional cooperation.

Eleven policemen were killed and seven others injured, in a terrorist attack on a police station in Rask County, in the south-eastern province of Iran early Friday, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.– NNN-APP