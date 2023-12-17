Ukrainian Cyber Experts Attack 15 Websites Of Russian Enterprises

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Cyber security experts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the Day of the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Federation, attacked 15 websites of companies involved in engineering support for Russian troops.

The Department for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The websites of 15 Russian companies showed the inscription "Aiming at NATO, but hitting Moscow." This is how the Ukrainian military reminded the Russians about the failed tests of the Yars and Bulava missiles, which went off course during the tests.

"Enterprises are part of a network that participates in engineering support for the Russian military (construction of buildings and supply of wood). Infiltration into the network and defacement of the website of the heating network of the city of Cheboksary, the capital of the Chuvash Republic, was also carried out," the report said.

Earlier reports said that Russia had conducted unsuccessful tests of Yars and Bulava missiles, carriers of nuclear weapons.