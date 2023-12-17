Hezbollah drone strikes Israeli military outpost, killing 1 soldier, injuring 3

(MENAFN) On Saturday, an Israeli soldier lost his life while three others sustained injuries, one critically, as a Hezbollah drone struck their military outpost. Reports from Israeli media indicated that the explosive drone, launched from Lebanon, hit a caravan where the soldiers were stationed in the Margaliot area of northern Israel.



Over the past 70 days, the Israeli army has often utilized explosive drones to target militant locations along the border region.



Sirens in the Upper Galilee sounded following the suspected entry of two drones into the airspace of northern Israel.



In a statement, Hezbollah asserted that it had directed "two attack aircraft" to target a military site in Margaliot.



Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee reported on social media that air defenses successfully intercepted a drone launched from Lebanon. Additionally, another drone was discovered after falling in the Margaliot area.



Hezbollah's military media, in a statement, reported that its fighters observed Israeli troops entering two houses in the Al-Manara settlement on Saturday afternoon. Subsequently, the dwellings were targeted with “appropriate weapons, causing direct hits and leaving the soldiers either dead or wounded.”



Journalists covering the conflict in southern Lebanon documented three airstrikes conducted by Israeli aircraft on Jabal Blat in the western sector.



The Israeli military executed eight airstrikes targeting various locations, including the Al-Raheb area in Aita Al-Shaab, Khallet Warde, Salhaneh, Jabal Blat, and Ramyah. Many of these areas are characterized by dense forested regions.

