Deputy Commander Of Kuwait National Guard Mourns Amir's Death

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Deputy Commander of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah mourned on Sunday death of the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In a press release, the National Guard stated that Sheikh Faisal expressed sincere condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people. (end) aab

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.