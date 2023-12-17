Air India Unveils New Cabin Crew Uniform Designed By Manish Malhotra

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) New Delhi: Air India on December 12 unveiled its new collection of uniforms for its cabin and cockpit crew, designed by the renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The new uniforms will be introduced in a phased manner over the next few months, starting with the entry of service of Air India's first Airbus A350 aircraft, the company said, as per reports.



About the development, Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India said, "Air India's crew uniforms are amongst the world's most storied in aviation history and we firmly believe that Manish Malhotra's innovative ensemble will script an exciting new chapter for Air India's future narrative."

The crew's new uniform captures the essence of the airline's new identity, among others, he added, according to reports.



