RAKEZ named ‘Free Zone Hub of the Year’ at Enterprise Agility Awards 2023

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 13 December 2023: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) was recently honoured at the prestigious Enterprise Agility Awards 2023, organised by Entrepreneur Middle East. Celebrating the resilience and growth of businesses in the MENA region, RAKEZ was recognised as the 'Free Zone Hub of the Year’ at the event.



Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, expressed his delight on the accolade and shared, "Receiving this recognition marks a significant milestone for the economic zone, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled platform for businesses to prosper within the region. This award serves as a symbol of our ambition and accomplishments in driving progress and prosperity for both local and global enterprises, enriching our vibrant ecosystem in Ras Al Khaimah and beyond."



“RAKEZ has consistently played a pivotal role in driving economic growth in Ras Al Khaimah and across the wider UAE. This award underscores our dedication to cultivating an environment where businesses can thrive, innovate and succeed. Our commitment to delivering world-class services, state-of-the-art facilities, and unwavering support for our clients and partners remains steadfast,” Jallad added.



In addition to this remarkable achievement, The Legal 500 recently listed RAKEZ General Counsel Moulham Al Chawa in the prestigious GC Powerlist: Middle East 2023. RAKEZ is proud of his inclusion in this list, which features the very best General Counsels and senior in-house legal counsels across the region, acknowledging their significant contributions to driving the legal business forward. Al Chawa's presence on this list serves as a testament to his exceptional leadership and expertise in the legal field.



RAKEZ is committed to maintaining these high standards, driving growth, and continuing to be a leader in the business landscape. The economic zone looks forward to building on these achievements and further contributing to the success of clients and partners.







