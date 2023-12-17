DON’T MISS THE MEGA LINE-UP OF INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS THIS DUBAI SHOPPING FESTIVAL

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 December: Sounds from the beating heart of Dubai will ring out to mark the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival as international musicians fly in to perform at iconic city venues this December and January.



It is a magical time to be in Dubai, as the winter season gets well underway with a series of concerts and live performances to dazzle and delight, taking music lovers on a musical journey of discovery.



From Bollywood-inspired spectaculars to Grammy award winning global sensations, a truly international flavour is set to light up the Dubai Shopping Festival, in a packed-out schedule of special events in the coming weeks.



World famous venues including Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena will fittingly host some of the region’s most exciting up and coming talents, as well as established names in the world of entertainment.



A further focus will be on the stage at Dubai Opera on 19 December when much vaunted Iranian singing sensation Ebrahim Hamedi delivers a live rendition of hits from his 50 year career. Known as Ebi, the much loved entertainer has firmly established himself as one of the most influential Iranian singers of modern times. His most successful pop hits are sure to feature, and will include Persian Gulf, Shab and Shekar. With 30 albums and chart-topping singles, Ebi’s performance promises to be a showcase of timeless tunes like “Khali” and “Goreez.”



Attention turns back to the 17,000 seater Coca-Cola Arena on 23 December for a Speed Music Fest that is sure to attract music lovers from across south east Asia.

Fans of Indian and Pakistani music are in for a treat when Jonita Gandhi, Ali Zafar, and Dubai-based talent Mariyam Kisat unite to deliver a night of diverse musical delights, from soulful covers to energetic hits like “The Breakup Song.”



Six days later Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will enchant the audience at the Coca-Cola Arena on 29 December with his soulful qawwalis, ghazals, and Bollywood tracks. Returning for the sixth time since 2019, Khan is sure to belt out his chart-topping songs like “Mann Ki Lagan,” “Sayonee,” and “Afreen Afreen.”



One of the highlights of the Dubai calendar is the end of year celebrations and there can be few better places to see in 2024 than at the Dubai Opera, where visitors can enjoy live performances featuring Fantastic Negrito, the Dubai Opera Big Band and DJ Slim along with delicious fine dining, with a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks to usher in the new year at 11:59pm.



For more ways to celebrate NYE, check out the Beach Festival at Zero Gravity Dubai and enjoy an amazing buffet, spectacular fireworks, an all-day pool fest, along with beats of Rudimental, Sigala, and Nathan Dawe.



At Atlantis, The Palm's New Year's Eve Gala, guests can look forward to a 30-piece live band, lavish buffet spread, fresh delicacies from live-cooking stations and a live show by the famed musician Sting. Don’t miss the multi-Grammy Award winner’s performances of iconic songs like Desert Rose and Every Breath You Take, and end the night with a dazzling view of the fireworks.





As the year ends, Dubai Shopping Festival continues into 2024 with more live events to make this a special winter to remember. Award-winning playback singer Neha Kakkar will grace the Coca-Cola Arena on 7 January, promising an electrifying performance of her biggest hits. Known for chart-toppers like “Dilbar” and “Mile Ho Tum,” Kakkar’s show is a must-attend for fans of Indian music.



From 5 to 14 January, Tunes DXB will transform Dubai’s streets into a symphony of song and dance for ten fun-filled days. Celebrating local and regional talent, this event promises captivating performances, busker-style musicians, and a unique shopping and dining experience. Some of the outstanding performers include Abdulla Salih, Beat Box Ray, Chelsey Chantelle, Dana Naidu, Elijah Semine, Fahed Zarifa, Hooman Shirali, Ines LeVoc, Jerome Deligero, Karim Ennoury, Laporteddessy, Mariachi Quetzal, Nurzy, Odai Al Suliman, Robbi McFaulds, Sagar Patil, The Elidas, Vaughn Prangley and many more.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Jumbo and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat by e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.

Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai’s perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.





MENAFN17122023006689014967ID1107609398