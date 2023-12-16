BSU Signed Memorandum With China's Tongzhi University

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation headed by Rector of Baku State University (BSU)
Elchin Babayev visited Tongzhi University in Shanghai, People's
Republic of China (PRC), Azernews reports.
According to the university's press service, a Memorandum of
Understanding on cooperation between the two universities was
signed at the meeting. According to the memorandum, at the initial
stage it is planned to exchange students, as well as short-term and
long-term internships of doctoral students.
The agreement stipulates that the next stage will involve the
exchange of students at the master's and bachelor's levels.
Integration is planned in basic sciences, including physics,
chemistry, mathematics, materials science, engineering and
artificial intelligence, as well as the development and
implementation of dual degree programmes.
The memorandum also provides for the exchange of scientific
staff and researchers. This will ensure further expansion of
bilateral ties.
The BSU delegation then familiarised themselves with the campus
and the University's College of Design and Innovation.
