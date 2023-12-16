Symposium On 'Afghan Media In Exile' Held In Germany

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): A two-day symposium on“Afghan media in exile” has been held in Berlin, the capital of Germany.

The Afghanistan Journalists Centre (AFJC) said the meeting, which was launched by the“European Fund for Journalism in Exile” (JX Fund), discussed the situation of exiled Afghan journalists and ways to support them.

Penelope Winterhager, the managing director of the JX Fund, said they were committed to strengthening the media in exile in a sustainable way.

More than 150 exiled Afghan journalists and media activists based in European countries, Canada and the US participated in the conference.

The participants shone a light on the establishment of media in exile, especially the role of female journalists, AFJC said in a statement.

After the fall of the previous government in 2021, more than half of media outlets in the country were shut due to work restrictions and economic problems. Hundreds of journalists and activists lost their jobs, or were forced to leave the country, the statement added.

