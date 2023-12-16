Overnight Drone Attack: No Damage To Infrastructure In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There was no damage to critical and civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv region following an overnight drone attack on Ukraine.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the enemy once again attacked the region with strike drones. An air raid alert lasted almost five hours. Air defense forces were working in the region," Kravchenko said.

According to him, no hits or damage to critical and civilian infrastructure were recorded. There were no casualties.

"Information about the overnight attack is being carefully checked and analyzed. All concerned services are working," Kravchenko said.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 30 Shahed drones overnight.