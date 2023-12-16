Turkmenistan And United Nations Target To Carry Off Sdgs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 16. The Union
of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the
Permanent Mission of Ashgabat to the UN signed an Action Plan
within the framework of the implementation of the current
Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports.
The signed document reflects a common vision of the future on
the way to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
The private sector, which is a prominent actor in Turkmenistan's
economy, is critical to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for
Sustainable Development.
Furthermore, the private sector is leading the way in
introducing numerous sorts of innovation in commerce, finance, and
investment.
The private sector is quite diverse in its structure: major
enterprises and financial institutions, individual entrepreneurs,
industry and professional associations.
Meanwhile, the development of collaboration between the UN and
Turkmenistan is a dynamic process based on shared commitments to
sustainable development, human rights, and global issues.
The country is actively involved in UN partnership initiatives,
focusing on improving education, health, and environmental
sustainability.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16122023000187011040ID1107606124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.