Tech Major Google Proposes Flexible Risk-Based AI Regulations

New Delhi, Dec 15 (KNN) Google on Thursday suggested the Indian government to follow a risk-based approach to frame regulations for artificial intelligence (AI), reported FE.

During a time when countries across the world are working on regulating AI, Google is also focusing majorly on AI which makes it a key stakeholder.

The proposal given by the tech major means that instead of imposing uniform rules for all AI applications, the regulations should take into account the level of risk posed by different uses of AI.

Speaking with FE on the sidelines of the Global Partnership on

Artificial Intelligence

(GPAI) Summit, Pandu Nayak, vice president of Search at Google, said,“We are particularly in favour of AI regulations that are sort of risk-based, instead of a one-size fits all approach. The regulation should be in proportion to the risk different AI models pose. It should be at the level of the application rather than at the level of the

technology.”

This means the tech world is pitching for a flexible framework, which should be adaptable in addressing the diverse landscape of AI technologies, and does not hinder innovation.

“You look at the applications and see what are the actual risks. 'One size fits all' kind of approach doesn't make sense. For example, in agriculture risks from using AI are very different from what you might find in other areas,” Pandu added.

The application layer for generative AI means the stage where the technology is being deployed for use cases. The core technology of generative AI platforms is where the large-language models exist.

