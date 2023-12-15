North American Streaming Video Tracker Report 2023 Featuring Disney, Charter, Crackle, Redbox, Youtube, AMC Networks, Plex, Comcast, And Hulu

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Streaming Video Tracker 2023" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Streaming Video Tracker, formerly known as the OTT Video Market Tracker, keeps companies abreast of 400+ North American OTT services, providing details on current players, new entrants, and trends in the OTT video services market. Services tracked include subscription, transactional, and ad-supported services that deliver professionally created content to consumers on internet-connected devices.

This update examines potential and profitability of T-Commerce, reviews July entertainment news, and examines changes on platforms, business models, and services.

Key Topics Covered:

Are Interactive Media Rights a New Revenue Stream?



Phase II - Interactivity

Interactive Media Rights for Sale

It's Time to Evangelize About Interactive Media Rights

Can Interactivity Create a One-to-One Relationship with the Consumer? Interactive Content Could Be the Future

Entertainment News



Disney/Charter Agree on Fee and Disney/Comcast Agree on Hulu

Plex Blocks Hosting Service to Combat Piracy

Interactive Ads Come to Crackle and Redbox

YouTube Tests New Feature Called "Playables" AMC Networks Launches Ad-supported Tier on AMC+

Service Changes: Platforms, Business Models, and News

Citations

Companies Mentioned



Disney

Charter

Crackle

Redbox

YouTube

AMC Networks

Plex

Comcast Hulu

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets