Germany Sending Largest Winter Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany's Interior Ministry and Foreign Office have provided EUR 6.1 million in additional humanitarian aid supplies to Ukraine during the second winter of the Russian war of aggression, the largest logistics operation in the history of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW).

That's according to a press release posted on the website of the Foreign Office, Ukrinform reports.

"With the winter protection umbrella that we are putting over Ukraine, we are helping the people there to survive the bitterly cold season. Not only in the form of air defense systems, but also with generators, blankets, tents and battery storage. Together with the THW we are bringing in additional aid supplies amounting to 6.1 million euros for this winter," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

According to her, Russia is continuing its inhumane cold war against Ukraine's energy infrastructure this winter and its aim is for water pipes to freeze at minus 20 degrees and people to die from the cold.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, in turn, noted that Germany stands with the people of Ukraine, for whom Putin's criminal war continues to cause incredible suffering.

"We want to continue to help where help is needed most. This is a commandment of humanity. We have brought more than 400 aid shipments to Ukraine. This is the largest logistics operation in the history of THW. [....] We support the Ukrainian fire brigade, rescue service and disaster control. We will now deliver 500 more power generators as well as heaters, tents and living containers. In doing so, we are helping Ukraine to continue to withstand the massive attacks on the energy infrastructure and to accommodate people in need," she said.

The aid transports are carried out in coordination with the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief (BBK) and are predominantly financed via the EU disaster protection process and by the Federal Foreign Office.

The THW is currently preparing the transport of more than 500 power generators with a total value of around 3.5 million euros. The aim is to help cities and communities, especially in the areas close to the front. To support the energy infrastructure in Ukraine, THW has already purchased more than 1,300 powerful power generators (up to 1,250 kVA) and 20 battery storage units. More than 800 power generators and 15 battery storage units have already been handed over to the various partners in Ukraine. They use these in thermal power plants, pumping stations but also in large bakeries and hospitals as well as for decentralized supply to the population.

The THW also provides heaters, camp beds, tents and living containers. The transport of over 900 additional heaters, 1,700 winter sleeping bags, winter clothing and a mobile field kitchen is currently being prepared. In addition, two drinking water treatment plants will soon be handed over to the state water authority in order to supply the population with clean water.