Grenade Explosion At Zakarpattia Village Council Investigated As Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The detonation of grenades in the administrative building of the Keretsky Village Council of the Mukachevo district in Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region has been qualified as a terrorist attack.

The Zakarpattia region police said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The event has been classified under Part 1 of Article 258 (terrorist attack) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the post said.

The police are working at the scene of the explosion.

Zakarpattia region governor Viktor Mykyta said that an urgent meeting of the Defense Council had been convened in the region due to the detonation of grenades.

"Criminal proceedings have been initiated. The circumstances of the crime are being investigated. An urgent meeting of the region's Defense Council has been convened to make urgent decisions," the post said.

It added that all the victims had been immediately taken to health care facilities where they are receiving professional medical assistance.

One killed, dozens wounded as deputy sets off grenades at Zakarpattia village council

Mykyta added that the health care department at the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration had been instructed to organize support for the treatment of the victims, provide all the necessary medical equipment and organize work with the families of the wounded.

Earlier reports said that during a session of the Keretsky Village Council of the Mukachevo district on Friday, a local deputy set off several grenades, killing one person and wounding 26 others.