Baku First Time To Play Home To European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. On the
initiative of European Gymnastics, Baku will host the European Cup
in rhythmic gymnastics for the first time in 2024, the press
service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend .
The competition's program will be marked by a new format, in a
way that following qualification rounds, gymnasts will compete
directly against each other for entrance to the final based on the
draw.
The European Cup will take place from March 29 to 31 at Baku's
National Gymnastics Arena.
The competition's prize budget and the regulations for awarding
the winners will be defined.
The European Cup finals will include all-around, team, and
individual competitions. The tournament is open not only to adult
gymnasts but also to junior gymnasts.
