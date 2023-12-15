               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku First Time To Play Home To European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup


12/15/2023 7:17:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. On the initiative of European Gymnastics, Baku will host the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics for the first time in 2024, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend .

The competition's program will be marked by a new format, in a way that following qualification rounds, gymnasts will compete directly against each other for entrance to the final based on the draw.

The European Cup will take place from March 29 to 31 at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena.

The competition's prize budget and the regulations for awarding the winners will be defined.

The European Cup finals will include all-around, team, and individual competitions. The tournament is open not only to adult gymnasts but also to junior gymnasts.

MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107603395

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search