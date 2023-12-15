Capitalise On COP28 Takeaways At The Upcoming World Hydrogen MENA Congress 2024, Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The COP28 climate summit approved a deal this week that, for the first time, pushes nations to transition away from fossil fuels to avert the worst effects of climate change. As the vast and somewhat polarising event has drawn to a close, there have been significant announcements to drive forward green hydrogen development, including a set of flagship initiatives launched to accelerate the commercialisation of hydrogen and to keep the 1.5 degree target within reach.These include the Intergovernmental Declaration of Intent on Mutual Recognition of Certification Schemes for Hydrogen and Hydrogen Derivatives which will cover over 80% of the future global market, and a public-private action statement on cross-border trade corridors in partnership with the International Hydrogen Trade Forum.Nadim Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer at World Hydrogen Leaders, commented“I was fortunate enough to be invited to numerous events focusing on the energy transition and climate finance across COP, and what struck me throughout was the scale of the task at hand. Of the thousands of projects launched, most are in the 2-3 year process of trying to achieve FID, seeking bankable offtake agreements to cover the risk of early-stage green hydrogen supply. Project sponsors need to understand the market in detail, but without additional government support, such as CfD's and mandates, there is too much uncertainty for offtakers to sign long-term agreements, due to a lack of clarity of future prices and volumes.”Now that the dust has settled on COP28, the real work can begin. The upcoming World Hydrogen MENA Congress, taking place in Dubai on 26 - 29 February 2024, is the perfect platform to join action-orientated discussions on driving net zero strategies in the MENA region & beyond.Join 500+ senior decision makers from across the hydrogen value chain in Dubai for World Hydrogen MENA, 26 – 29 February 2024. The Congress, produced in partnership with Dii Desert Energy and the MENA Hydrogen Alliance, will feature a packed agenda of 100+ speakers across 5 streams of content. Attendees will be able to explore the latest developments, challenges and opportunities in hydrogen following COP28, including:.Compiling net zero strategies across the region.How to secure finance and investment on your projects.How to generate local demand and guarantee offtake agreements domestically and internationally.Scaling-up to giga scale projects for export.Hydrogen storage and distribution strategiesTop Confirmed Speakers include:1.Abdulaziz Al Shidhani, Managing Director, Hydrom2.Allan Baker, Managing Director, Global Head of, Energy Transition, Société Générale3.Koji Anamizu, Director, Mizuho Bank4.Firas Al Abduwani, Director General, Ministry of Energy & Minerals, Oman5.Frank Wouters, Chair, Advisory Board, Dii Desert Energy and MENA Hydrogen Alliance, Senior Vice President, Reliance Industries6.Shargiil Bashir, EVP & Group Sustainability, Director, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)7.Naheed Memon, CEO, Oracle Power8.Cornelius Matthes, CEO, Dii Desert Energy9.Ghalib Al Maamari, Vice President, Low Carbon Molecules, OQ10 Al Harthy, Energy, Environment & Natural, Resources Head, Oman Vision 204011 Vega, Director of the Research & Innovation Centre on CO2 & Hydrogen, Khalifa University of Science & Technology12 Jain, Chief Investment Officer, Al Gihaz13 Boisrame, Global Director, Hydrogen & Derivatives, Bureau Veritas14 Prelicz, Senior Geostrategic Advisor, H2 Diplo15 Schwager, Chief of Climate & Technology Partnership Division (CTP), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)16 Albusaidi, Business Development, Hydrom17 Al-Sakran, Executive Director, Aqaba Development Corporation18 Nweke-Eze, CEO, Integrated Africa Power19 Zywitz, Founder & CEO, Enerwhere Sustainable Energy20 Kitamura, Chief Representative for the Middle East, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)You can view the entire speaker lineup and explore the agenda and exhibition floorplan in the event brochure here .As the region's longest-standing hydrogen congress, World Hydrogen MENA is on a mission to create the leading deal-making platform, to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen projects, policy and connect international and local stakeholders.Get involved with World Hydrogen MENA and get in touch with the team today!Book your pass before Friday 22 December to benefit from early bird rates, saving up to $1,000 – and don't forget to bring your team along to cover all 5 content streams, by taking advantage of 3 for 2 offers! Book directly here .#WHMENA24 #WorldHydrogenMENAFor more information about World Hydrogen MENA:Contact: Daniel De Nooijer, Head of Delegate SalesEvent Dates: 26 – 29 February 2024Event Location: Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAEOrganisers: World Hydrogen Leaders, part of Green Power Global, and the MENA Hydrogen Alliance, part of Dii Desert EnergyEmail: ...Website:

