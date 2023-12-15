Qatar-Finland Diplomatic Ties 'Very Good': Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The diplomatic ties between Qatar and Finland have been described as“very good” by Ambassador of Finland to Qatar, H E Pekka Voutilainen. Notably, Qatar's recent establishment of an embassy in Helsinki in May underscores the strengthening relationship between the two nations, he explained.

Expressing delight over the embassy's opening, Ambassador Voutilainen highlighted the consistent exchange of visits and contacts, affirming the positive momentum in bilateral relations.“We are very happy about that [opening], so this in itself shows the steady flow of visits and the contacts between Finland and Qatar,” the envoy told The Peninsula.



Vaccines can reduce risk of flu by about 60% in adults

Qatar attracts over three million tourists in 2023 Ministry announces National Day holiday for private sector

Read Also

Regarding potential high-level visits, he mentioned ongoing planning and expressed optimism without disclosing specific details.

Established on April 1, 1974, the diplomatic relationship flourished, with Ambassador Voutilainen characterising Finland as a straightforward and honest country, known for its happy populace. Encouraging Qatari interest in Finland, he stressed the ease of doing business, investing, and establishing companies in the Finnish environment.

Ambassador Voutilainen outlined Finland's ambition to boost trade and investment with Qatar, currently amounting to approximately QR2bn annually. Notably, the opening of the Qatari embassy in Helsinki last May has paved the way for enhanced trade opportunities.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), Finland exported $33 worth of goods to Qatar in 2021, with main products like valves, electrical transformers, and laboratory reagents. Over the past 26 years, Finland's exports to Qatar have grown at an annualised rate of 6.81%.

Conversely, Qatar exported $26 worth of goods to Finland in 2021, with refined petroleum, ethylene polymers, and non-iron and steel slag being the main products. Qatar's exports to Finland have seen a significant annualised growth rate of 27.4% over the last 26 years.

Ambassador Voutilainen also unveiled promising opportunities for Qatari investors in Finland's expanding renewable energy and green technology sector. With initiatives in renewable green hydrogen, wind energy, and pioneering green steel production using green hydrogen, Finland beckons Qatari investors to explore these ventures. The ambassador revealed ongoing investments totalling €120bn in renewable green hydrogen, wind energy, and green steel.

“We're looking at investments which have already been announced to the tune of €120bn in renewable green hydrogen and wind energy and also green steel made out of using green hydrogen – so this is something that we already have a working pilot in green steel.”