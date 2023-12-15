Bespin Global Honours Tadweer's Pioneering Digital Initiatives At COP28

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bespin Global MEA, an e& enterprise company and a leading cloud consultancy and management firm, has recognised Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company), for its pioneering digital endeavours focused on advancing sustainability initiatives. The recognition was granted during a special ceremony took place at e& pavilion, as part of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), held at Expo City Dubai.The accolade, titled 'Digital Transformation Pioneer,' celebrated Tadweer-part of ADQ portfolio and the sole entity responsible for waste management in the emirate of Abu Dhabi-for spearheading measures that also promote sustainability.Bespin Global MEA had previously collaborated with Tadweer to facilitate its transition to cloud technology. This collaboration involved migrating Tadweer's expansive data infrastructure-comprising over 25 applications such as waste management systems, end-user applications, and various governmental interfaces-from on-premises servers to the cloud.Leveraging cloud technology, Tadweer significantly enhances its operational efficiency, allowing for quick and flexible reactions to the market changing dynamics. This approach aligns perfectly with Tadweer's dedication to delivering superior customer satisfaction, fostering innovation, and rapidly adapting to the changing needs of its clients. This ongoing initiative showcases Tadweer's pursuit of excellence through continued modernisation and digitisation.Last year, Bespin Global entered into a joint venture agreement with e&, a global technology group, to create 'Bespin Global MEA, an e& enterprise company', a new entity that will provide public cloud services for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan.Commenting on the recognition, Miguel Angel Villalonga, CEO, e& enterprise Cloud said,“We view this collaboration and recognition as a testament to the transformative potential of technological advancements in advancing sustainability. Cloud migration signifies a firm commitment to reducing environmental impact, enhancing operational efficiency, and adapting to dynamic market requirements. This partnership sets a precedent for businesses aspiring to innovate sustainably and drive positive industry change.”Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, added,“Our collaboration with Bespin Global MEA aims to redefine our environmental, societal, and economic impact all while establishing a dynamic framework and delivering innovative solutions. It seeks to fortify an integrated waste management sector, extracting value from waste to further national sustainability goals. We are proud to have been recognised by Bespin for our pioneering digital endeavors, affirming our dedication to advancing sustainability initiatives.”Mouteih Chaglil, CEO of Bespin Global Middle East and Africa, also added,“We are delighted to honour Tadweer for its dedicated efforts in adopting cloud technologies and its commitment to sustainability causes. Tadweer's commitment to promoting and implementing robust circular economy initiatives in the UAE resonates with our shared vision. Embracing the cloud marks a significant stride towards sustainability by getting rid of legacy systems that require high power and maintenance. Tadweer stands as a role model, inspiring others to contribute to environmental protection.”

