OIS Marks 10Th Annual Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Olive International School (OIS) celebrated its 10th annual day, Olivenite 2023-2024, at the Umm Salal Ali campus.

Br Jerome Ellens, province leader, Patrician congregation of India and Ghana, was the chief guest. Dr Rosie Bateson (dean, College of General Education, University of Doha for Science and Technology) and Dr Muna Alzier (private schools specialist) were special guests.

The event brought together students, parents, and faculty members for an evening of entertainment featuring an array of cultural performances ranging from traditional folk dances to contemporary music.

The show was conceptualised, designed, and executed by the students and faculty of the three campuses of OIS.

The highlight was the plays - 'The Alchemist And The Six Mysterious Magical Cards' by Al Thumama campus, 'Charlie And The Enchanted Chocolate Factory' by Abu Hamour campus and 'Disney Award Night' by Nuaija campus.

Principal Jacob Mathew presented the annual report for the academic session 2022-2023, highlighting the exceptional achievements of the students and the school's continuous pursuit of academic excellence.

The event proceeded with the prize distribution ceremony for academic and co-curricular achievers.

Staff with 100% attendance and those who served five years in OIS were honoured with cash prize and a 8gm gold souvenir each.

Vice chairman Rony Paul addressed the gathering on behalf of management.

Vice-principal (academics) Anupama Sajith welcomed the gathering, and Al Thumama campus headmistress Priya Viju proposed a vote of thanks.

