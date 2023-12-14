Planet Home Lending Opens Bakersfield, California Branch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Planet Home Lending Branch Manager William Thomas (NMLS #267848)

Planet Home Lending: We'll Get You Home

National lender to help borrowers in Kern County

- Planet Home Lending Branch Manager William ThomasMERIDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Home Lending , LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has opened a branch office in Bakersfield, California. The branch includes a local family group with deep local roots: Branch Manager William Thomas (NMLS #267848), Mortgage Loan Originator Helen Thomas (NMLS #267845), and Assistant Branch Manager Austin Thomas (NMLS #955269).They're joined by Assistant Branch Manager Salina Perez (NMLS #1857699) and Mortgage Loan Originators Tim Brewer (NMLS #242125), Angelica Gonzalez (NMLS #267752), LaNeice Kersten (NMLS #222921), Michelle Martin (NMLS #2278509), Marcos Ortega (NMLS #1396871) and Kimberly Smith (NMLS #267828).“Working with Planet allows our team to assist the many people in Bakersfield who could benefit from Planet's specialized home loan products,” said William Thomas.“The thriving Hispanic community will appreciate our fluency in Spanish and our Spanish language materials that educate borrowers on the loan products available at Planet.”Planet Home Lending's mortgage products tackle today's challenges:Beat Out Buyers Waiting for Rates to Fall: People ready to buy a home but holding back because of high interest rates can buy with Planet now and refinance with zero lender fees and a no-cost first appraisal fee for one year.Easing Worries About Rising Interest Rates: Concerned about current high interest rates? Planet's special buydown options can reduce homebuyers' effective interest rate by 2% in the first year and 1% in the second year. Homebuyers who use a Planet buydown can still refinance without lender fees for up to a year.Smooth move for current homeowners: Buying a new house but worried about selling the current one first? With Planet's Purchase Edge program, buyers don't have to wait for their current house to sell before buying their new dream home. Alternatively, a Planet bridge loan lets homeowners use the equity from their current home to help pay for their next home.Help for Homebuyers: Planet works with the California Housing Finance Authority (CALHFA) and Golden State Finance Authority (GSFA) to provide down payment and closing cost assistance to qualified homebuyers. Planet also finances affordable manufactured homes."Every homeowner or potential buyer has distinct needs and concerns. At Planet Home Lending, we provide streamlined solutions tailored to you," Thomas concluded.With a nationwide footprint, Planet is committed to giving back to the planet, people, and local communities through its Planet With a Purpose social responsibility platform. In the past four years, Planet has funded the planting of nearly a quarter million trees in our National Forests, moved 70 million pounds of food to hungry families, and endowed a scholarship for military service members.“We're excited to be part of the Bakersfield community and assist local residents in achieving their homeownership goals,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group , parent of Planet Home Lending.“With our commitment to social responsibility through Planet With a Purpose, we look forward to contributing positively to Bakersfield and its vibrant community.”# # #About Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit .

Dona DeZube

Planet Home Lending, LLC

+1 4432632832

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube