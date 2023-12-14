Armenian Government Relocates Metallurgical Plant

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Armenian-American" metallurgical plant, the construction of
which was stopped in Arazdeyan, will be moved to another location, Azernews reports, citing Sputnik Armenia.
It was reported that the Arazdeyan (Yeraskh) metallurgical
plant, whose construction in the area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani
border was stopped due to the funds of American investors, will be
relocated based on the government decision adopted today.
The plant will be built in Armenia's Ararat village in Ararat
district.
