Armenian Government Relocates Metallurgical Plant


12/14/2023 9:22:29 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"Armenian-American" metallurgical plant, the construction of which was stopped in Arazdeyan, will be moved to another location, Azernews reports, citing Sputnik Armenia.

It was reported that the Arazdeyan (Yeraskh) metallurgical plant, whose construction in the area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was stopped due to the funds of American investors, will be relocated based on the government decision adopted today.

The plant will be built in Armenia's Ararat village in Ararat district.

