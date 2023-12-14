The Horizon Of Khufu: A Journey In Ancient Egypt In The Old Port Of Montreal As Of February 16Th, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presented in its Canadian premiere, The Horizon of Khufu is an immersive virtual reality expedition of unprecedented scope transporting visitors to the heart of one of the Seven Wonders of the World: the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After being showcased in major cultural capitals such as Paris, London, and Shanghai and captivating over 200,000 visitors, this immersive expedition, that brings together ancient history and new technologies, is making its debut in Montreal for the new year.

The project

A Wonder of the World. The only remaining one of seven to have stood the test of time. Witness to Egypt's 4,500-year-old architectural prowess, the Great Pyramid of Khufu has dominated the Giza Plateau and the city of Cairo for millennia. Erected between 2,590 and 2,565 BC, the 146-meter-high stone edifice was originally the largest ever built by man. Conceived to house King Khufu in his final resting place, the pyramid continues to this day to attract and fascinate visitors from all over the world.

This unique 45-minute experience is the result of three years of research and development by Emissive. Geared with VR headset, the audience is transported over 8,000 km from Montreal, at the base of the tallest pyramid in Egypt, for a journey back to the third millennium B.C.

Visitors – each impersonated by an avatar – first step into the pyramid. The beginning of a winding wander through galleries and spaces, many of which are off-limits to the public, before reaching its top where a breath-taking view of modern Cairo and the Giza Plateau unfolds before their eyes. As they climb to the peak and roam freely across the monument, they grasp the intricacies of its use in ancient times while learning about the latest archaeological discoveries at the site. Finally, the travelers embark aboard a solar barque on the Nile, bearing witness to the funerary rite of King Khufu, 4,500 years before our era.

An experience illuminated by the latest scientific discoveries about the Khufu Pyramid

The Horizon of Khufu has been conceived in partnership with Peter Der Manuelian, Professor of Egyptology at Harvard University, and Director of the Giza Project. He and his team supervised the making of this experience, ensuring its scientific accuracy through architectural and historical data applied in the reconstitution of the site and re-enactment of ancient practices.

About

Emissive | Excurio

Emissive was founded in 2005 by Emmanuel Guerriero and Fabien Barati, both immersive technologies passionates. Today, Emissive is a group of 25 talented people all working from our Parisian offices: designers, 3D artists, developers, animators, project managers who all embody creativity and technological innovation. Here at Emissive, we all believe that Virtual Reality is an opportunity to tell a better story, a story that you live, not that you consume.

PHI Studio

PHI Studio has developed a reputation as an incubator for talent at the vanguard and as a catalyst for the conception and implementation of immersive multidisciplinary projects. We are continually exploring the ways in which technology can lead to new forms of artistic expression and storytelling. PHI Studio is committed to collaborating with artists, producers, and partners to foster the creation and development of innovative artworks at the vanguard, shaping the future of the immersive experience.

Attachments



Photo of the experience Photo of the experience

CONTACT: Myriam Achard PHI ...