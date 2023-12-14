Baku Talks Proposal To Hold Meeting Of Azerbaijani, Armenian Fms In Washington

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The place and
date of the next meeting between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan
and Armenia haven't been agreed upon yet, Azerbaijan's Foreign
Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada told Trend .
He made the remark, commenting on the Armenian media's news
about the US proposal to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers in
Washington in January 2024.
Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan told the country's
public television that Azerbaijan responded positively to the US
proposal.
“Now, we have information that Azerbaijan has accepted the US
invitation to hold a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in
Washington,” emphasized Marukyan.
Earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia announced its
readiness to take part in a ministerial meeting in the US.
