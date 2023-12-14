Al Khater Discusses Gaza Issues With UN High Commissioner For Human Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights H E Volker Turk, on the sideline of the high-level part of the 2nd Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between Qatar and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In addition, they discussed the serious violations of the rights of the Palestinian people and the importance of forming an international team to investigate them. Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva H E Dr. Hend Abdulrahman Al Muftah participated in the meeting.