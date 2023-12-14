‘Johri’ Is A Comeback For Me: Charu Asopa

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) After winning the hearts of audiences in the television industry with shows like 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev', 'Baal Veer', 'Buddha' and others, Charu Asopa, who has now made her OTT debut with 'Johri', shared how this show was a comeback for her.

Charu was last seen in 2020 show 'Akbal Ka Bal Birbal'. She is currently starring as the main female antagonist in the television show 'Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana'.

The actress was married to former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's younger brother Rajeev Sen. However, the couple got separated in 2023. They have a daughter named Ziana Sen.

Charu has now marked her debut in the digital world with 'Johri'.

Talking about the series, Charu said:“When I read the script for the first time, I knew that this is the script I was waiting for. This show was a comeback for me, and I wanted to play a different role that I hadn't played in the past.”

“I have always done TV and have portrayed similar kinds of roles. I found Tani's character interesting and apt for my OTT debut,” added the 35-year-old actress.

Charu essays the enigmatic Tani, whose influence motivates Niraj (played by Nishant Malkani) to be at the forefront of the diamond business. She was the one who changed his life upside down. While Niraj was the brain, she was the social face that drew all the attention from the who's who of the country.

'Johri' traces the journey of a common man who transforms into a diamond mogul under the guidance of his uncle. The drama becomes more gripping when the narrative delves into the world of bank scams and fraud, portraying the rise and fall of a businessman.

The series starts with Niraj's humble beginnings and evolves into a stylish thriller that encapsulates the essence of the '90s.

'Johri' streams on MX Player and Atrangii TV.

