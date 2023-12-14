Tejasswi Prakash: Karan And I Have Shown The Whole World What A Real Couple Is

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Television actress Tejasswi Prakash has spoken about her relationship with her actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra and how they have set a bar for couple goals.

Talking about her relationship with Karan and the fandom #TejRan have, she said,“Why do you think people love us? We weren't the most perfect couple inside the (Bigg Boss) house! We fought; we didn't speak to each other for a time period inside the house.”

“Then we've patched up and been the most real couple, which is why people love us. We have never tried to portray ourselves as the most ideal couple'.”

She added,“We have shown how real couples are, and real couple's fight in real world.”

The actress said she and her beau are both“strong minded” people.

She added:“Especially when two strong people are together. Karan is a very strong-minded person, and I am too. And when two strong-headed people come together, fights are bound to happen.”

Karan revealed the reason why he believes in reality shows.

He said: "There's a reason I believe in reality shows like Temptation Island India: I met my partner in a reality show of this kind, and such shows test your true love. You come out stronger from the experience."

'Temptation Island India' airs on Jio Cinema.

