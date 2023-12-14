Winners Laud Sheikh Hamad Award For Promoting Coexistence, Peace

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Winners of 9th Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding have lauded the efforts of Qatar represented by the Steering Committee of the award in promoting coexistence and peace worldwide through inter-cultural interaction between Arabic and other world languages through the medium of translation.

They said that the award also strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation among people and nations worldwide.

Qatar Press Center in coordination with the Steering Committee of the Award yesterday organised a symposium“The efforts of the State of Qatar in consolidating culture and spreading peace, Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding as a role model” for winners of the award.

The panellists of the symposium included Award's Spokesperson Dr. Hanan Al Fayyad with winners Jaime Sachez Ratia from Spain, Lahcen Yazighi Al Zaher from Morocco, Abdelhay Abro from Pakistan, Nadia Al Ashery from Moracco and Bassam Al Bazzaz.

President of Qatar Press Center Saad bin Mohammed Al Rumaihi also attended the event. Speaking at the event, the winners shared their experiences about winning this prestigious international award.

They also briefed about their background and professional journey. The winners noted that the award is a great effort in bringing the peoples of the world closer through translations.

They said that the award promotes and enriches global dialogue to establish cultural pluralism and recognition of others, appreciating the role of the award in encouraging creative translators, which gives motivation to translators.

The winners also took the questions from the audience. Replying to a question about the importance of winning work, a winner said that the importance of the work depends on the selection of a book for translation.

He said that the translated books receive overwhelming responses from readers as to their importance.

Dr. Hanan Al Fayyad thanked Qatar Press Center for organising this symposium for winners of the 9th Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding.

She said that the symposium focused on the opinions of winners on the Award and its importance in their life and work.“The event succeeded in attracting a large number of participants and attendees including prominent media persons and university students,” said Dr. Al Fayyad.

President of Qatar Press Center said at the event:“I am very happy to see a group of winners of the award with different backgrounds speaking the Arabic language fluently.”

He said that the award succeeded in bringing people closer through literature and translation works. Al Rumaihi also appreciated the role of Dr. Hanan Al Fayyad for steering the award which makes all people in Qatar proud.