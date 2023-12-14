Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police Register FIR Under UAPA

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Delhi Police have taken legal action against the individuals implicated in the breach of Parliament security, invoking UAPA and various sections of the IPC, including charges of trespassing and criminal conspiracy.

Sources indicate that the case, registered at the Parliament Street police station, involves sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 186 (obstructing public servants in the discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from duty) of the IPC, along with sections 16 and 18 of UAPA.

The investigation is now being handed over to the Special Cell.

Among the four arrested are Manoranjan D. from Mysuru, Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, Neelam from Haryana's Jind, and Amol Shinde from Maharashtra's Latur.

The police are interrogating Vikram, also known as Vicky Sharma, and his wife, apprehended from sector 7 in Gurugram.

A search is underway to locate the sixth accused, Lalit Jha from Bihar, who is currently evading security agencies.

As per initial probe, it was also revealed that Manoranjan and Sharma had visitors' passes for 45 minutes but they stayed in the visitors' gallery for close to two hours.

The two had entered the Lok Sabha Hall from the visitors' gallery. Manoranjan, an Engineering student from Karnataka and Sharma, got his visitor's pass issued on the recommendation of Karnataka's Mysuru BJP MP, Pratap Simha.

Neelam and Shinde were protesting with coloured flares outside Parliament and were detained by Delhi Police.

