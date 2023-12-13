Qatar Pledges $50 Million In Humanitarian Aid To Gaza, 100 Scholarships For Palestinian Youth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Geneva: The State of Qatar announced its pledge to provide $50 million as an initial humanitarian aid package targeting refugees, displaced persons, the wounded, orphans, and those affected by the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
During its participation in the high-level segment of the Second Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, the State of Qatar pledged to provide 100 scholarships to Palestinian youth, through the Al Fakhoora program of the Education Above All Foundation.
