Pizzas Take Desi Detour At Dhaba Lane's Limited Period Indo-Italian Pizza Festival Starting From 15 December

. Every Tuesday, the Indo-Italian Pizza menu will be on 50% discount . Festival Menu features 6 new flavours and will be running at Dhaba Lane's newest and biggest oultet in Al Nahda . Prices start at AED 45



Dubai 13th December 2023– Dhaba Lane, a home-grown restaurant, is where you can dive into the amazing tastes of Indian Dhabas and the flavorful goodness of Punjabi dishes. This winter, Dhaba Lane at its Al Nahda Outlet is launching a new food festival to take your taste buds by a surprise.



Get ready to treat your taste buds on a flavour-packed journey with the Indo–Italian Pizza Fest, where traditional pizzas take a desi detour, promising a burst of tantalizing tastes. Curated by award-winning Chef Harangad Singh, the Indo–Italian Pizza Fest invites you to explore the flavours of India, from the Napoli Butter Chicken Pizza with its minty twist to the Pandara Road's Murgh Khatta Pyaaz, a delectable dance of pickled onions and bhuna masala. Vegetarian options like the earthy Punjabi di Haryali and the spicy Mumbaikars Special are a steal at just AED 45. If you're a meat lover, dive into non-veg delights, including the tempting Napoli Butter Chicken Pizza starting at AED 45, up to the mouthwatering Ashok Meat Keema Khansa at AED 50. It's a feast designed for pizza lovers with Indian Twist.

And the surprise does not end here! You can devour all these flavours at 50% discount on every Tuesday.



The festival menu is only available at Dhaba Lane's newest and biggest outelt in Al Nahda starting from 15th December until 15th January.

Festival Name :

Indo–Italian Pizza

Festival Non- veg Veg Napoli Butter Chicken Pizza (Smoked chicken tikka , pimento, onion, butter sauce, mint sabayon mozzarella ,

green chilli thecha) 45 AED Punjabi di Haryali (Saag, makkai, red raddish , mozzarella , chilli oil) 45 AED Pandara Road's Murgh khatta Pyaaz (Smoked Chicken morsel, pickled onions , bhuna masala, fresh coriander , burnt garlic , mozzarella) 45 AED Mumbaikars special (Street bhaaji , chilli pickle , onions , lemon sabayon, mozzarella)

45 AED Ashok Meat Keema Khansa (Mutton boti, keema , sweated onion , garlic flakes, kadhai

masala, mozzarella) 50 AED Paneer Tikka Masala (Tandoori Paneer tikka , bhuna masala , pickled onions , fresh coriander , mozzarella)

45 AED

QUICK DEETS



What: Indo–Italian Pizza Fest at Dhaba Lane's Newest Outlet at Al Nahda Branch

When: 15th December 2023 till 15th January 2024

Timing: All-Day

Price:

Starts at 45 AED

Instagram: @Dhabalane

Address: 4 7A St., Al Nahda, Al Nahda 2, Dubai

Contact number: 056 822 8300



