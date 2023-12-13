Miningnewsbreaks Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) Reports On Additional Drill Results At Guyana-Based Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Reunion Gold (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) , a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, has announced additional drill results from its Oko West project, located in Guyana. Highlights of the drilling include Hole D-336, which intersected

33 meters at 7.26 g/t Au

to a depth of approximately 805 meters, within a broader interval of 78.2 meters at 3.45 g/t Au; Hole D-346A-W1, which intersected

13 meters @ 8.41 g/t Au and 12.3 m @ 10.36 g/t Au

to a depth of approximately 820 meters, within a broader interval of 82.6 meters at 3.7 g/t Au; Hole D-342-W1 intersecting

4.6 meters at 9.58 g/t Au and 9. 5 meters at 5.61 g/t Au

to a depth of approximately 660 meters, within a broader interval of 88.7 meters at 2.45 g/t Au; and Hole D347-W2, which intersected

17.4 meters at 4.92 g/t Au and 13.4 meters at 5.09 g/t Au

to a depth of approximately 1,029 meters within a broader interval of 68.7 meters @ 2.80 g/t Au.

“We are pleased with the results of the deep drill program, which continues to indicate that the high-grade zone that was identified within the MRE in Block 4, continues to a depth of at least 1,000 meters and is open below that,” said Reunion Gold president and CEO Rick Howes in the press release.“We expect this resource expansion drill program to be completed early in 2024, and those results will be included in the resource. The resource will include both an updated pit constrained resource in the area above 500 meters and an initial resource in the area down to a 1,000-meter depth. We remain on track to release a Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') in Q2/24, which will include this resource update and investigate the potential for a combined open pit and underground mining operation. We also continue to explore other areas of the Oko West prospecting license for potential satellite deposits.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer and developer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In early 2021, the company announced an exciting new greenfield gold discovery at the Kairuni zone on its Oko West project in Guyana, and in June 2023, Reunion Gold announced an initial Mineral Resource Estimate containing 2.475 Moz of gold in Indicated resources grading 1.84 g/t Au and 1.762 Moz of gold in Inferred resources grading at 2.02 g/t. In addition to advancing development of the Kairuni zone resource, the company is actively exploring several additional priority exploration targets at Oko West with the objective of outlining additional satellite deposits. For more information about the company, please visit

.

