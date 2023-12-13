Manchester United Bows Out Of Champions League With 0-1 Defeat To Bayern Munich

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manchester United's Champions League journey concluded with a disappointing 0-1 defeat to Bayern Munich, eliminating any hopes of securing a Europa League spot. The defeat intensifies the pressure on United manager Erik ten Hag, with the earlier-season struggles against Copenhagen and Galatasaray contributing to their downfall.

On Tuesday, Bayern Munich secured victory with a solitary goal from Kingsley Coman, leaving United at the bottom of Group A. Despite a good performance, Ten Hag acknowledged the mistakes and individual errors that marred their campaign.

England captain Harry Kane, now part of Bayern, expressed confidence in the team's ability to make a strong Champions League run and ambitions to secure a seventh European crown.

While Manchester experienced gloom, there was joy in the Danish capital as FC Copenhagen qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League for the second time in their history. Lukas Lerager's 58th-minute goal propelled them past Galatasaray, defying expectations in a challenging group.

Napoli secured their knockout phase spot by defeating Sporting Braga 2-0, with Victor Osimhen sealing the win after Serdar Saatci's own goal. Real Madrid, Group C winners, maintained their dominance by defeating Union Berlin 3-2.

Inter Milan, last year's finalists, secured second place in Group D after a goalless draw with Real Sociedad. In other matches, Arsenal, despite a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven, topped Group B, while Sevilla finished at the bottom after a 2-1 defeat to Lens, missing out on Europa League qualification. Benfica clinched a late Europa League ticket with a 3-1 victory over Salzburg in Austria, securing third place in Group D.

